Milacron (MCRN) Announces Earnings Results

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MCRN traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 660,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,029. Milacron has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Milacron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Milacron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Milacron in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,680.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,467.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 24,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $462,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after buying an additional 118,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 444,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 479,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 309,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

