MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 6.70%.
Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group traded down $0.97, reaching $32.46, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,440. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.09%.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.
