MicroStrategy (MSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27, Morningstar.com reports. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $8.22 on Friday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,269. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $122.16 and a one year high of $170.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $452,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.17, for a total transaction of $118,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,188. 23.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

