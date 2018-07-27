Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,638,908 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 29th total of 13,560,204 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,296,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Michaels Companies opened at $20.56 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

