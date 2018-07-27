Michael R. Long Sells 34,659 Shares of Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Stock

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) Director Michael R. Long sold 34,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $60,999.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,319,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Payment Data Systems opened at $1.76 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Payment Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYDS. ValuEngine raised shares of Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

