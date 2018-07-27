MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

MGM Growth Properties traded down $0.37, hitting $30.40, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 17,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,355. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $215.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,208,000 after purchasing an additional 719,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after purchasing an additional 203,719 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,503,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,255,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 525,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 862,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 201,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

