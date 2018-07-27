MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) – B. Riley upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of MGIC Investment opened at $12.36 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.95.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.