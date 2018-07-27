Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 181,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 175,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,883,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $568.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $629.20.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International opened at $617.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.24 and a 12-month high of $697.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.38, for a total transaction of $2,816,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $1,511,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $10,795,962 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

