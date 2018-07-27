Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) PT Set at €13.50 by Commerzbank

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro AG Preference Shares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.29 ($15.64).

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of Metro AG Preference Shares opened at €10.35 ($12.18) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.