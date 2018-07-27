Methanex (MX) PT Lowered to C$44.44 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$44.64 to C$44.44 in a research report issued on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 50.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.24.

Methanex traded down C$2.31, hitting C$89.00, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 158,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,525. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$54.17 and a 52 week high of C$97.33.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%.

In related news, insider David Valembois sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total value of C$202,488.00. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.50, for a total transaction of C$133,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,640 shares of company stock worth $2,194,178 over the last three months.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

