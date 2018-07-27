Methanex (MEOH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75, Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Methanex has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank set a $69.50 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

