Methanex (MEOH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75, Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Methanex stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Methanex has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
