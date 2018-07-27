MetalCoin Price Up 9.3% This Week (METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. MetalCoin has a total market cap of $808,564.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetalCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetalCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.01043260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004629 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016034 BTC.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

MetalCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam . MetalCoin’s official website is www.metalmoshpit.com

MetalCoin Coin Trading

MetalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.