Meta Financial Group (CASH) Releases Earnings Results

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. 9,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,896. The company has a market capitalization of $929.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $117.97.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 7,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $841,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Brent Turner sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,119,370 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.