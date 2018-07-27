Meta Financial Group (CASH) Downgraded by B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $132.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CASH. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group opened at $96.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $929.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.66. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.08%. research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael Brent Turner sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 550 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,370. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

