Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Icon from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Shares of Icon opened at $144.86 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $99.77 and a 12-month high of $146.31.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

