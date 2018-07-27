Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $306,717.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust opened at $19.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

