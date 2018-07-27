Mercury General (MCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Shares of MCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 212,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,464. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Mercury General had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $841.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Mercury General will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Mercury General by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

