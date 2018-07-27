Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Decreased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $64.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

