Mercer International (MERC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 226,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,527. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MERC. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Eric Lauritzen sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $178,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.