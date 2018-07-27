Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Holdings Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 50.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,955,000 after acquiring an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 249,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 41.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,279 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 16,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at $514,774.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $330.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $405.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.05.

Mercadolibre opened at $363.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $417.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.73). Mercadolibre had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $320.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

