Meggitt plc (MGGT) Receives GBX 501.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 501.17 ($6.63).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGGT. Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 630 ($8.34) to GBX 645 ($8.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.43) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

MGGT stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 569.60 ($7.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,689,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 430.90 ($5.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($7.02).

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood bought 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,144.60 ($1,515.02).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

