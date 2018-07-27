Megacoin Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $278,273.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.01028390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004614 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015946 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,269,844 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

