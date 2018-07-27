Meet Group (MEET) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meet Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 45.6378158768631 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Meet Group traded down $0.15, reaching $4.10, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 59,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,475. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $313.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 48.73%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In other news, Director Jason Whitt sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $74,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,775.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,306,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,398. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company's applications include MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged that keep mobile daily active users entertained and engaged, and originate untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

