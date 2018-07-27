Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 79,361.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,378,000 after purchasing an additional 677,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,365,000 after purchasing an additional 661,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,245.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,279,000 after purchasing an additional 480,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amgen to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.