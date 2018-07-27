Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Given a $84.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) has been given a $84.00 target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Medidata Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of Medidata Solutions traded down $2.86, reaching $75.01, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 16,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,767. Medidata Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $155.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Lee Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $752,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,473,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,947,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

