Medidata Solutions Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (MDSO)

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO opened at $77.87 on Friday. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $952,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $256,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 159,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.