MediciNova (MNOV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of MediciNova opened at $9.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,447,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 441,945 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

