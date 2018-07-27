MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. owns, develops, operates, leases and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. It operates primarily in Texas, California, Nevada and South Carolina. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 1,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,817. MedEquities Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -0.15.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. equities analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $179,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,271. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 225,882 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 199,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 132,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 117,397 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 113,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

