Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $339,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 80,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $269,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 332.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $133,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. MED began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International opened at $159.12 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.