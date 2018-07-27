MDC Partners (MDCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDCA. ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MDC Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ:MDCA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. MDC Partners has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.26.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. MDC Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. equities research analysts expect that MDC Partners will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 99.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 479.7% during the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

