McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in McKesson by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,241 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,914,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in McKesson by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 218,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.99.

Shares of MCK opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $126.50 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

