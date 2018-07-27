McDonald’s (MCD) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Nomura upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 target price on McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.03.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,558,713,000 after purchasing an additional 481,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,406,932,000 after purchasing an additional 270,898 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

