McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Nomura upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price target on McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 518.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $156.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

