McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/26/2018 – McColl’s Retail Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.51) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.65).

7/23/2018 – McColl’s Retail Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.30) to GBX 250 ($3.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – McColl’s Retail Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.97) to GBX 200 ($2.65). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – McColl’s Retail Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 290 ($3.84) to GBX 235 ($3.11). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

6/15/2018 – McColl’s Retail Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:MCLS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.12). 529,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,871. McColl’s Retail Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.15 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.75 ($3.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

