MCBC (MCFT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MCBC in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.65.

MCBC stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $477.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. MCBC has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $31.26.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. MCBC had a return on equity of 130.22% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that MCBC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $119,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MCBC by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 843,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MCBC by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MCBC by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MCBC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MCBC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

