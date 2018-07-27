Maxim Integrated Products’ (MXIM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “MXIM reported beat/raise results Thursday. F4Q (June) sales/EPS of $633M/$0.80 topped consensus’ $630M/$0.70E. F1Q (Sept.) outlook for $635M/$0.83 also bested Street’s $626M/$0.69E led by auto/industrial (52% of sales combined). GM widened 80bps to 68%. Core auto and industrial both grew double digits (%) Y/ Y. Normal seasonality should temper Q/Q growth in F1Q, though both auto/industrial should be up a solid DD (%) Y/Y. Mgmt indicated order patterns remain solid despite rising geopolitical/trade war concerns. Mgmt increased the dividend 10%; FCF yield now stands at 5.6%. Though executing well, we see risk/reward balanced here and remain sidelined for now.””

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products opened at $58.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $46,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,755 shares of company stock worth $1,928,844 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 111,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

