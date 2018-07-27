Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post sales of $183.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.40 million and the highest is $193.15 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $129.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $758.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $833.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $866.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $731.10 million to $940.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Imperial Capital set a $43.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of Matador Resources traded up $0.15, reaching $32.98, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 978,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,018. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 553.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14,191.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 156,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

