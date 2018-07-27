Mastercard’s (MA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Sandler O’Neill

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $209.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.88.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $207.37 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $126.55 and a 1-year high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 87.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

