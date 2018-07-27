Mastercard (MA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $237.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Mastercard opened at $207.37 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $223.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $126.55 and a fifty-two week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $741,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,651,362,000 after buying an additional 396,897 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

