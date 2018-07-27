Mastercard (MA) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

Shares of Mastercard traded down $4.91, hitting $202.46, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 266,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $126.55 and a 1 year high of $214.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $741,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after acquiring an additional 396,897 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

