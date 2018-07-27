Mastercard (MA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mastercard traded down $5.37, reaching $202.00, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 196,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $223.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $126.55 and a 52-week high of $214.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after buying an additional 396,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,372,000 after buying an additional 335,213 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after buying an additional 750,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,252,000 after buying an additional 388,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.98.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

