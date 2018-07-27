Mastercard Inc (MA) is Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $741,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard opened at $207.37 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $223.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $126.55 and a 52-week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

