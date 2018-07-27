Marsh & McLennan Companies’ (MMC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $85.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

