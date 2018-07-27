Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership resorts and vacation club, destination club and exchange programs, principally under the Marriott and Ritz-Carlton brands and trademarks. The Company generates most of its revenues from four primary sources: selling vacation ownership products, managing our resorts, financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products and renting vacation ownership inventory. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

VAC stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 5,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $107.17 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $478,275.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.43 per share, with a total value of $379,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,519,243.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

