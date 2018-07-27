MarketAxess (MKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess traded down $1.02, reaching $199.35, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,365. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $7,112,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $211,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.43.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

