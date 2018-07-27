MarineMax (HZO) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MarineMax earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.5629323899864 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $26.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

MarineMax opened at $18.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.12. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. MarineMax had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $361.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,682.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,777. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

