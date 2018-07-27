Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Director George M. Marcus Sells 119,165 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 119,165 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $4,846,440.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

