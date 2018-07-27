Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $740,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.86, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $735,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $1,468,700.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $1,473,400.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $1,459,100.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $705,350.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $1,388,300.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $693,650.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $683,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $675,050.00.

salesforce.com opened at $147.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 163.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.