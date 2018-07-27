ManpowerGroup (MAN) PT Lowered to $96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Monday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAN. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.80.

ManpowerGroup opened at $93.21 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 26.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

