Mannatech (MTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.85. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mannatech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mannatech by 105.2% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech in the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mannatech by 2,013.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

