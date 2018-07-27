Mannatech (MTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.85. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.40.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.
